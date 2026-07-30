Tarpons Fend Off Flying Tigers in Hard-Fought Victory

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tyler Boudreau

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tyler Boudreau(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Luis Puello hit a first-inning grand slam, and the Tampa Tarpons answered every Lakeland comeback attempt Wednesday night to earn a 9-7 victory over the Flying Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

After Tyler Boudreau retired the Flying Tigers in order to open the game, Wilberson De Peña and Yostin Peña reached with back-to-back singles before Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek drew a walk to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Puello drove a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right-center for his 10th home run of the season, giving Tampa an early 4-0 lead.

Lakeland answered in the second, loading the bases with three walks before Javier Osorio connected on a grand slam of his own to even the score at 4-4.

The Tarpons wasted no time reclaiming the lead.

Brando Mayea singled to begin the bottom of the second and eventually scored on Peña's two-out RBI single to put Tampa back in front, 5-4. An inning later, Puello walked and came around to score after a throwing error and wild pitch to extend the lead to 6-4.

Lakeland again pulled even in the fourth on an RBI double and sacrifice fly, but Tampa continued to respond. With two outs in the bottom half, Martin-Grudzielanek singled before Hans Montero lined an RBI triple into the right-center gap, restoring the Tarpons' lead at 7-6.

Luis Escudero added another insurance run in the fifth, launching a solo home run to right field, and Engelth Urena doubled and later scored on a balk in the seventh to extend Tampa's advantage to 9-7.

Boudreau (6-2) earned the victory after allowing six runs over 5.2 innings while striking out five. Jose M. Rodriguez followed with 2.1 innings of relief, surrendering just one unearned run, before Jose Martinez closed the door in the ninth to record his first save of the season.

The Tarpons will look to keep the momentum rolling Thursday night against the Flying Tigers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at GMS Field.

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Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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