Marauders Celebrate Final Homestand of 2019 Season

BRADENTON, FL - As the 2019 season winds to a close, the Bradenton Marauders return home for the final seven games at LECOM Park in the 2019 season between August 23rd-29th. The Daytona Tortugas make their only trip to Bradenton for the first three games beginning on Friday with the weekend set followed up by a four game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals to wrap up the home slate next Thursday night.

Friday night's series opener against Daytona features the Bradenton Marauders 10th Season Celebration including the announcement of the Marauders All-Decade Team as voted on by fans. A free shirt commemorating the All-Decade Team will be given away to the first 750 fans in attendance as well.

Always a fan favorite, Saturday's contest against the Tortugas Fan Appreciation Night presented by Wawa at LECOM Park including a raffle for fans featuring an Apple Watch, iPad, gift cards and more! The contest will also feature post-game fireworks presented by Budweiser and Baseball Bingo sponsored by PLS Print. Sunday's series finale includes the final installment of Family Fun Sundays presented by Mosaic; kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game and a special kids concession stand is also included.

In the final home game of the 2019 season, the Bradenton Marauders take on the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser on August 29th. Thirsty Thursday includes &2 select drafts and $1 sodas in the last action at LECOM Park until the 2020 season.

The LECOM Park box office hours are Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on Saturdays from 4:00 until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to Sunday games and 10:30 a.m. games. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031 or visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

