Taps & Tacos Thursday, August 29th

The last home game of the 2019 Clearwater Threshers season is the biggest Taps & Tacos Thursday by Tijuana Flats of the year. On August 29th, expect more craft beer specials and selections than we've offered before - highlighted by $3.50 24oz craft drafts all night!

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game vs the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Spectrum Field. Featured breweries on August 29th are Terrapin Beer Co., First Magnitude Brewing Company, Brew Bus Brewing, and Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

Enjoy nachos and tacos from the Tijuana Flats food cart in the beer garden on the left field concourse. Don't miss the cornhole and giant Jenga and Connect-4 games!

Take advantage of a special ticket offer for August 29th, available for purchase at the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field. Choose from "The Brewmaster" or "America's Pastime", call 727-467-4457.

August 29th Taps / $3.50 24oz Drafts

Brew Bus Brewing

*Last Stop West Coast Style American Pale Ale ABV 7.2%

*Tangerine Splash Florida Tangerine Belgium Style Witbier ABV 5.2%

Terrapin Beer Co.

*Jazz Cabbage IPA ABV 6%

*Luau Krunckles Passionfruit Orange Guava IPA ABV 6.5%

*Recreationale Session IPA ABV 4.7%

*Hopsecutioner American India Pale Ale ABV 7.3%

*Up-Hi California Style IPA ABV 5.9%

*Pub Ale English Mild Ale ABV 4.5%

Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

*Passion of the Heights Pale Wheat Ale ABV 4.7%

*Cucumber Berliner Weisse ABV 4%

First Magnitude Brewing Co.

*72 Pale Ale ABV 5.6%

*Wakulla Hefeweizen ABV 5.4%

*Drift Session Brown Ale ABV 7.3%

*Vega Blonde Ale ABV 4.9%

