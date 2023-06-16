Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 16 de Junio vs. Dayton Dragons (Hispanic Heritage Night)

Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne (29-31) vs. Dayton Dragons (30-30)

viernes 16 de junio | 7:05 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Thomas Farr

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

5,000,000TH FAN: The TinCaps expect to welcome their 5 millionth fan at Parkview Field tonight. The ballpark opened in 2009. As an expression of the team's appreciation for its fans, a lucky guest tonight will win $500 in gift cards and a VIP experience, including an appearance on the Bally Live broadcast in the top of the 2nd inning.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,509 fans per game so far this year across 31 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT: The TinCaps are playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras (Fighting Apples in Spanish) tonight, wearing special jerseys and hats that originally debuted last August. This is the 2nd of 4 Hispanic Heritage Nights at Parkview Field this season with the others coming up on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, Aug. 20... The first 500 fans tonight will receive a free luchador mask. The logo for Las Manzanas Luchadoras is symbolic of lucha libre freestyle wrestling, which blends showmanship and athleticism through the luchadores' vibrant wardrobes and rapid-pace movement. Las Manzanas Luchadoras look to mimic the flair and skill of the luchadores... Other promotions at the ballpark tonight will include performances by the Amaneceres de Mexico dance group, along with Latin music and fan prompts like a salsa dance cam... Fernando Zapari from the local Spanish language news outlet, El Mexicano, will provide public address announcements during the middle innings.

COPA: Tonight's game is part of a season-long event series around Minor League Baseball called Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) that's specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local Hispanic communities. In 2022, the TinCaps / Manznas Luchadoras were 1 of 6 national finalists for Minor League Baseball's award for best Latino fan engagement initiative.

GLOBAL GAME: Fort Wayne's roster currently features players/coaches from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Colombia... Entering this season, 29% of MLB players were born outside of the United States, spanning 19 countries and territories.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 of their last games and 8 of their last 10. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series, and 4-1-1 since the start of May.

STREAKS: Jakob Marsee and Juan Zabala have reached base in 11 in a row, while Brandon Valenzuela is on an 8-gamer and Joshua Mears has reached safely in 6 in a row.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.35). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.77 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +19 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 32-28 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest rated in MWL)... Since May 5, 6th in the MWL in average (.313)... For season, ranks 6th in R (35)... 7th lowest K% (12%) and 9th lowest SwStr% (6%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in MWL to appear in 60 games so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (46), 2nd in walks (45; 17% BB%), 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.9), and 9th in OBP (.386)

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 6th in 2B (13), 7th in H (55), and 9th in RBIs (32).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (59), RBIs (42), TB (101), and HR (10), 5th in R (37), BB (38; 15% BB%), SLG (.483), and ISO (.215), 6th in OPS (.861), H (56), 2B (13), BB/K (0.9), wOBA (.395) and wRC+ (146).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 120 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.495) and OPS (.876), and 7th in AVG (.297) and wRC+ (152).

JUSTIN FARMER: Since May 11, in 31 games, slashing .287 / .383 / .426 (.809 OPS) with 2 HR, 18 RBIs, and 8 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP, and OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

