Garry Jr. Activated off on 7- Day IL, Carr Placed on 7-Day IL

June 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids OF Willie Joe Garry Jr. has activated off the 7-day IL and is available immediately. As a corresponding move, LHP Jordan Carr has been placed on the 7-day IL with left elbow inflammation. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, along with five on the injured list.

The Kernels continue their twelve-game homestand this tonight with game four of the series against South Bend at 6:35.

