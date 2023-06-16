Cedar Rapids Tops South Bend 3-1, Wins Midwest League West First Half Title

Cedar Rapids, IA - Zebby Matthews throws six scoreless innings out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen to lead the Kernels to a 3-1 victory over South Bend Friday night, clinching the first-half title in the Midwest League West Division and a playoff breath.

On a night where the Kernels had a chance to clinch the first-half title in the Midwest League West, Marco Raya got the start for Cedar Rapids, and after two scoreless innings, South Bend grabbed the lead in the top of the third. After a Kevin Made double, Ezequiel Pagan smashed an RBI single to give the Cubs the early 1-0 advantage.

Cedar Rapids, however, would get that lead right back. In the bottom of the fourth, Noah Miller started a two-out rally with a single and scored all the way from first on Misael Urbina's RBI double, tying the game at 1-1. The next batter, Jose Salas, then singled home Ubrina giving the Kernels the 2-1 lead it would never lose.

After Marco Raya's night was finished on the mound, Zebby Matthews came out of the bullpen and carried the Kernels the rest of the way. The right-hander held South Bend scoreless over the final six innings, allowing no runs on five hits while punching out four batters and issuing no walks.

With Matthews shutting down the Cubs, the Kernels' offense added to the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Emmanuel Rodriguez led off the frame with a double, and a few batters later, Noah Cardenas extended his hitting streak to five with an RBI single to left to put the Kernels ahead 3-1, the score which would be the final.

The win for Cedar Rapids (36-25) clinches the first-half title in the Midwest League West with five games to go in the first half. The Kernels sit at a season-best 11 games over .500, have won five in a row and have already won this series against South Bend (28-32), a squad Cedar Rapids has beaten in five straight meetings. The six-game series continues tomorrow night with Jaylen Nowlin on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Richard Gallardo at 6:35.

