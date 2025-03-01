Mammouth Outduel Roughnecks

March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Denver, CO - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Colorado Mammoth Saturday night at Ball Arena in the first meeting between the two Rocky Mountain teams this season.

Colorado tallied five straight goals through the first quarter while keeping Calgary scoreless. Curtis Dickson opened the scoring in the second and Tyler Pace made it 5-2 minutes later. The Mammoth answered with two of their own to take a 7-2 lead into the halftime break.

Tanner Cook scored two in the third quarter and Dickson notched his second of the night, while the Mammoth also tallied three. The Roughnecks were ultimately unable to close the gap in the final frame, with Pace, Cook and Dane Dobbie tallying one each for Calgary, and Colorado adding one to take the game 11-8.

Nick Rose started in net for his first as a Roughneck tonight, and surpassed 7000 career saves during the game, becoming just the third goaltender in NLL history to do so. He made 46 saves tonight, with the Roughnecks and Mammoth both ending the game with 57 shots on goal.

Tanner Cook led the way for Calgary's offence with five points (3g, 2a). Justin Inacio won 15 of 23 faceoffs tonight for Calgary and scooped seven loose balls.

The Roughnecks are now 6-6 on the season with six games remaining. The team travel east to Buffalo on Saturday, March 8 for the first in a home-and-home series with the Bandits. The Riggers then return home on Saturday, March 15th for the St Patrick's Day Party! Tickets are available now for the biggest St Pat's party in Calgary, at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

