Manns Scores Four as Rush Win Streak Comes to an End

March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush dropped a 9-7 decision to the Buffalo Bandits on Co-op Field.

Zach Manns would score twice in the opening quarter and Josh Zawada plus Mike Triolo found the back of the net as the home team jumped out to a 4-2 lead.

Manns would cap off the hat trick in the second quarter, putting Saskatchewan up 5-3 at half.

Tehoka Nanticoke scored twice in the third quarter for the Bandits, helping drive the visitors into a 6-5 lead.

Buffalo would get three more in the final frame, with Saskatchewan getting cosmetic markers from Manns and Matt Hossack in the 9-7 loss.

Frank Scigliano made 36 saves in the game, while Jake Naso went 11/20 on faceoffs. Brock Haley led the offence with three assists, while Jake Boudreau led the defence with 11 loose balls and four caused turnovers.

Next up, the Rush head to Georgia to face the Swarm on Saturday, March 8th.

The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a couple weeks when the Colorado Mammoth come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 29th.

