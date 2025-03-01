Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release

Player Transactions







The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nathan Whittom and Conner Cook on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ben McDonald on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player's Ethan Robertson, Kai George, and Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede and Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have traded Kyle Jackson to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Albany's fourth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Pat Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Acchione on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jerrett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag).

