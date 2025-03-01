Albany FireWolves Acquire Kyle Jackson from San Diego Seals

March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of forward Kyle Jackson from the San Diego Seals in exchange for Albany's fourth round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft and second round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

Jackson joins the FireWolves from the Seals where he has accumulated 25 points (8g, 17a) during the 2024-2025 season. The lefty forward from Sarnia, ON played collegiately at the University of Michigan before being drafted 7th overall by the Rochester Knighthawks in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft. He was a finalist for rookie of the year during the 2017 NLL season when he recorded 60 points (26g, 34a) for the Knighthawks. Over the course of his seven NLL seasons with the Rochester Knighthawks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Philadelphia Wings, and San Diego Seals he has 329 career points on 140 goals and 189 assists.

The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

