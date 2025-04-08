Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Brett Craig to One-Year Deal
April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization re-signed defenseman Brett Craig to a one-year contract agreement, tying the Calgary, Alberta native to the team through next year's 2025-26 campaign.
Suiting up for eight games while enduring a midseason injury, the back-ender has recorded one point (0g, 1a), 25 loose balls, four caused turnovers and 33 penalty minutes during his limited time on the turf during the team's 2024-25 regular season session.
However, when the big-bodied talent is around and healthy, he's one of the squad's most physical and disciplined defenders.
The 6-5, 215-lb. talent posted career-best figures across the board during the 2023-24 campaign, including 17 points (5g, 12a), 82 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers, three blocked shots and 11 penalty minutes in 17 regular season appearances.
Originally drafted by Colorado in the second round (26th overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, the 28-year-old has produced a combined 23 points (7g, 16a), 177 loose balls, 24 caused turnovers, six blocked shots and 65 penalty minutes in 39 regular season games played despite having missed the team's entire 2021-22 NLL Championship run and a majority of the squad's 2022-23 season.
