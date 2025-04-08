Player Transaction

April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Craig to a one year agreement.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.