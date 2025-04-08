Fan Voting Is Now Open: Choose Your 2024.25 Vancouver Warriors Team Awards Winners

April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - It's time to make your voice heard, Warriors Nation! Fan voting for the 2024.25 Vancouver Warriors Team Awards is officially OPEN - and we want YOU to help crown this season's top performers!

The energy is electric: the Warriors are undefeated since bringing in star goaltender Christian Del Bianco, Keegan Bal just hit the 100-point milestone for the second straight season, and the team is charging toward its first playoff berth and a potential home game at Rogers Arena! The momentum is real, and your support has fueled every step of this incredible ride.

Now it's your turn to recognize the players who've stood out, stepped up, and left it all on the floor. Cast your votes now for these four fan-decided categories:

Most Valuable Player

Defenceman of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Unsung Hero

Voting is open until April 14 at 11:59pm - click HERE to vote and show your Warriors pride!

In addition to the four awards voted on by fans, the team will also announce the winners of two additional awards:

Leading Scorer - Awarded to the player with the most points this season

Teammate of the Year - Chosen by the players, for the player who's made the biggest impact on and off the floor

All award winners will be announced during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag, on April 19 at Rogers Arena. Don't miss this chance to celebrate your squad - and the unforgettable season you've helped make possible.

Let's hear you, Warriors fans - who's taking home the hardware?

