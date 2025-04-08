Jackson and Chaykowsky Hit Milestones in Loss: by the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Albany FireWolves came away from their road trip out west with a loss to the Vancouver Warriors, but several FireWolves had performances to remember.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game.

Kyle Jackson Reaches 200 Career Assists

In his fourth game with the FireWolves since being acquired from the San Diego Seals, forward Kyle Jackson reached an impressive benchmark in his career as his 2 assists in the game brought him to 200 career assists. Jackson has given a much-needed veteran presence to the Albany offense with his vision of the floor being one of his top contributions. The 31-year-old had the game winning assist on Dyson Williams' overtime goal against Buffalo and he continues to rack up assists working with his talented teammates.

Nick Chaykowksy Reaches 500 Career Loose Balls

In a low scoring game where every possession mattered, it was defenseman Nick Chaykowsky who could be found battling for key loose balls all game long. Chaykowsky's 9 loose balls were the most by any player in the game and it was enough for him to reach the 500 career loose ball mark. He is one of the FireWolves best defenseman and one of their most crafty as he routinely finds ways to go up against multiple opponents and come out with the ball. With the rest of Albany's games being must wins, having players like Chaykowsky will be vital to their success as every possession matters.

1 Short Handed Goal By Tye Kurtz

One of the highlights of Albany's game vs the Warriors came from forward Tye Kurtz who's low to high shot hit the top corner to give them a shorthanded goal to start the game. This was Kurtz's second shorthanded goal of the year as he has used his great shot to regularly deceive goalies in the NLL in his sophomore season. Kurtz has 28 goals on the season and has been a catalyst for the FireWolves when they need to get a spark going on offense. He was very effective against their upcoming opponent the San Diego Seals last year and will look to continue to pour in the goals in the upcoming home and home series with the Seals.

For their final home game of the regular season, the FireWolves welcome the San Diego Seals to MVP Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm, looking to continue their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Get tickets now for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute on April 12 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The FireWolves will be wearing specialty Retro Jerseys.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.