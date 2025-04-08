'It's What We're All About': Malawsky Commits to Giving Back Through Coach Curt's Corner

April 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







For Vancouver Warriors Head Coach and General Manager, Curt Malawsky, lacrosse isn't just a game-it's a platform to make a difference.

At every Warriors home game, Malawsky hosts Coach Curt's Corner, a community-driven initiative that gives children facing medical challenges and their families the chance to attend a game, go behind the scenes, and meet Malawsky in person.

"I just thought, I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can give back to kids in need and families that are in need, and try to just put smiles on their faces," said Malawsky.

Malawksy donates the game tickets to B.C. Children's Hospital, who then chooses the recipient to attend the game.

Malawsky introduced a similar initiative while coaching the Calgary Roughnecks and wanted to bring it to the Warriors organization, knowing it's a small gesture, but can have a profound impact.

"I think the biggest thing is just giving them a break. Sometimes they're going through real tough situations in their life, and it's just nice for the families to kind of put it aside and really just enjoy the game and let the kids be kids," Malawsky said.

Recently, eight-year-old Theo Graham attended Coach Curt's Corner with his mom, dad, and two older brothers. Theo is a kidney patient with a rare heart defect that requires life-saving open- heart surgery to fix. Theo's life is consumed with countless medical tests, regular doctor appointments, and monthly blood work.

Cassandra Graham, Theo's mother, shared that the past year has been challenging for the family, and participating in Coach Curt's Corner offered a much-needed break.

"It's a very heavy life all the time, and to get those moments, it just means everything," Cassandra said.

"It was a really good experience seeing people play lacrosse for the first time," said Theo. "I loved it. I loved the crowd and the band and everything."

Cassandra said Malawsky was very welcoming, kind, and even gave Theo a signed lacrosse helmet to take home.

Warriors Head Coach Curt Malawsky signs a helmet for Theo ahead of a game

"[Theo] literally put it on and then didn't take it off for the entire game, except for when he was eating a hamburger," said Cassandra.

Later during the game, Theo was put up on the video board and felt all the love from the Warriors fans.

"His brothers are very scared of what lies ahead, so it's great for them to see so many people behind their little brother," Cassandra said.

Theo's family is one of eight who have participated in Coach Curt's Corner this season. For Malawsky, giving back to the community and sharing his love for lacrosse is a top priority, a value that runs throughout the entire organization.

Although it was just a few moments out of Malawsky's day before a game, Cassandra emphasized that the effect is lasting. She said that Theo talked about the game the entire way home and wasted no time outfitting his favourite stuffed animal with his new lacrosse helmet.

"When people don't know what the future is going to be like, these moments are just so huge, and they're so necessary, and they're so important for the family," Cassandra said.

Malawsky said meeting with these kids puts everything into perspective, making him realize that Warrior's lacrosse is about more than just the game. Having the opportunity to simply put a smile on a kids' face or giving a family a night out to enjoy quality time with one another is the driving motivation behind Coach Curt's Corner.

"I think it's super important that the coaches, myself, and all the staff and our players are really accessible," explained Malawsky. "When you see those smiles on their faces and how appreciative they are, it's what we're all about with the organization."

