Malboeuf Named Saints Captain for 2024-25

September 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have named defenseman Luke Malboeuf as the team's next captain. In his second full season with the Saints, he will serve as the team's leader along with a group of alternate captains.

When wearing red, Matthew Desiderio and Teddy Merrill will wear the "A" while Gavin Cornforth, Kristian Kostadiski and Josh Niedermayer will sport the "A" on their white sweaters.

First-year head coach Evan Dixon announced the leadership group ahead of the team's home opener this weekend.

"We are proud to have a person like Luke leading our team," Dixon said. "The way he carries himself both on and off the ice represents everything we stand for in Dubuque."

Malboeuf joined the Saints for the end of the 2022-23 season, skating in six regular season games before four postseason contests. The Saints' captain played in 53 games last season and all 11 playoff games.

"It means a lot just gaining the trust of everyone in the room," Malboeuf said. "We have a ton of leaders and it is not just the guys who are wearing letters. Everyone can step up. It is going to take all of us."

Each member of the leadership group brings a combination of hockey and leadership experience to the committee. Cornforth paces the group with 113 USHL games played, while Merrill and Desiderio each played last season with the Fighting Saints. Kostadinski served as the captain for his team last season in the Swedish J20 league with Frölunda, while Niedermayer spent last season at the NCAA Division I level with Arizona State.

"We are very excited about this year's leadership group," Dixon said. "It's an elite group of people who continue to set the highest standard for our group."

The Saints' captain described himself as a lead-by-example type of player, but knows speaking up will be important because of last year's leadership group.

"[Jake] Sondreal did a good job at making everyone feel comfortable throughout the season and when he needed to be vocal, he was. I'm going to try to build off of that," Malboeuf said. "Doing everything the right way and being a role model for everyone through day-to-day habits and how I carry myself is all important."

