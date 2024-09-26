Party Town Lager Returns

September 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Party Town American Lager returns to the SingleSpeed Waterloo Taproom and Young Arena this weekend, soon to be followed by its reappearance at craft beer retailers throughout the Cedar Valley.

The initial vintage of Party Town brewed last fall was the most popular SingleSpeed variety ever inspired by Black Hawks hockey. Supplies ran out well before the end of the 2023/24 schedule. Waterloo hockey (and beer) fans have been thirsting for more since last spring.

"It's great to have the brewers right here in Waterloo, and in fact, literally just across the street," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Party Town American Lager was so successful last season because the men and women who brew the beer can hear directly from the people who are drinking it. That immediate feedback informs - dare I say 'flavors' - the final product. We are so thrilled to extend this great partnership with SingleSpeed as they continue to make an impact on the Iowa beer landscape."

This Saturday, the Black Hawks and SingleSpeed will formally welcome Party Town American Lager back into the lineup. A pregame party at Single Speed (325 Commercial Street) begins at 4 p.m. ahead of Waterloo's home opener versus the Des Moines Buccaneers. Fans can enjoy live music with Justin Goodchild. There will be prizes, giveaways, and special offers, and of course, great food and beer. Saturday is also National Drink Beer Day. Fans attending the Hawks/Buccaneers game can continue to enjoy Party Town American Lager for the special price of $4 throughout the game.

Party Town American Lager is brewed at 4.5% ABV and reflects the passion and integrity of Black Hawks fans across the Cedar Valley. The refreshing and enjoyable formulation is perfect for an evening at the rink and throughout the rest of the night after the final horn. Find out all about SingleSpeed's taprooms and beer varieties and online at singlespeedbrewing.com.

In addition to Party Town American Lager, fans can enjoy two other SingleSpeed varieties from the SingleSpeed Draft Corner above Section G. Gable Golden Lager is named for Waterloo native and American wrestling legend Dan Gable. Whirled Wide Haze is a New England-style IPA with fruit-focused hops and juicy tropical notes atop a soft, pillowy base. SingleSpeed beers are the exclusive draft options on tap at Young Arena during Black Hawks games.

Tickets for Saturday's game against Des Moines and all Black Hawks home games in 2024/25 are on sale from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling 319.291.7680 or via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

