Weekend Preview: Caps Open Home Portion of Schedule

The Capitols are set to open the Eastern Conference portion of the schedule as the team hits the ice at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena - Middleton for the first time of the 2024-25 season. The Capitols enter the weekend in a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference with five other teams, including the Friday night visiting Youngstown Phantoms. Madison took down Omaha by a score of 7-3 in the season opener on Thursday and then fell to Lincoln on Friday, 5-2.

Promotions

This weekend's home stand is the team's first ever $1 Beer Weekend presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $1 Beers on both Friday and Saturday night at the games. Tickets are still available for both nights at tickets.madcapshockey.com. For Saturday, the team is offering $9 tickets through the following link: https://tickets.madcapshockey.com/events/32122-muskegon-lumberjacks-vs-madison-capitols?promo_code=nine

Scouting Youngstown

The Capitols fell to the Phantoms in the first round of the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs, and the Phantoms return some key pieces from that roster. Included in that is alternate captain Conner de Haro who registered a point in all three games against Madison. Sam Ranallo also collected three points in the series.

Youngstown split their two games in Pittsburgh. The Phantoms won a thriller against Tri-City in the league's first game of the season on Wednesday with Kuzma Voronin scoring the game winning goal. The next day, they fell to Sioux City 2-1.

Scouting Muskegon

Madison collected points in four of six matchups with Muskegon last season. The Lumberjacks benefitted from a Capitols sweep of Green Bay late in the season to propel them into the two seed in the conference. They ultimately fell in the Eastern Conference Finals to Dubuque.

Muskegon was the only Eastern Conference team to not pick up a win in Pittsburgh, but the 'Jacks were able to collect a point thanks to an overtime loss to Sioux Falls on Sunday. The Lumberjacks scored first in both games, and held leads at the half way point of both games.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required) as well as broadcasted live on Caps Radio on YouTube. Voice of the Capitols, Drew Steele, will be on play-by-play duties for the games.

