RoughRiders 25th Anniversary Promotional Calendar Unveiled

September 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

We're thrilled to share most-yes, most, but not all-of our 25th Anniversary promotional calendar with you! And when we say there's a lot, we mean a lot of fun. There are still some surprises in the works, so stay tuned as we update you throughout the season.

Where else can you get 12 awesome giveaways at the door, 6 post-game autograph sessions, 2 post-game skates, 6 amazing jersey auctions benefiting local charities, and a $600 gift card to a local nonprofit? We'll also be hosting two tosses (Teddy Bear, plus socks, mittens, and gloves) for those in need. But that's not all-lucky fans could go home with St. Louis Blues tickets, a spring break getaway, a diamond ring, or even a turkey! Plus, educators will have the chance to win over $2,000 in cash and prizes. And, of course, there will be prizes during every intermission and throughout the night, including a minimum of 25 and up to 35 t-shirts tossed to our fans each game!

None of this would be possible without our amazing and generous partners, and the incredible support from our loyal community. We can't wait to "celly"brate with you!

Get your tickets for this Saturday and help us kick off our 25th anniversary season in style! For tickets, visit tickets.roughridershockey.com. Remember, it's truly cheaper to buy online-all fees won't exceed $1.00.

