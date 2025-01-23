Major League Soccer Great and Former Seattle Sounder Ozzie Alonso Joins USL Spokane Investor Group

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Aequus Sports, LLC, the ownership entity of USL Spokane that launched two professional soccer teams in the Inland Northwest in 2024 - Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC - is excited to welcome retired MLS and Seattle Sounders great Ozzie Alonso to their growing ownership group.

"We are honored to be bringing an MLS legend into our investor group" said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports LLC. "Ozzie's journey into the U.S. and the impact he has had on the game here are a testament to working hard to follow your dreams. We couldn't be happier to have someone with the legacy of excellence, dedication to the sport, and family values Ozzie possesses to continue to raise the bar for our young club."

Ozzie Alonso is among the most storied Sounders players and best defensive midfielders to play in the U.S. After playing for Pinar Del Rio of Cuba as well as earning seventeen caps with the Cuba national team, Alonso defected in 2007 and became a U.S. citizen in 2012. He immediately made a name for himself by winning the United Soccer League's Newcomer of the Year Award and making the USL Best XI in 2008 playing for the Charlston Battery. This earned him a contract with the Seattle Sounders where he played until 2019, garnering for himself four MLS All-Star appearances (once as inactive) and an MLS Best XI in 2012. More importantly, he helped earn for his team their first MLS Cup in 2016, four U.S. Open Cup trophies, and the Supporter's Shield in 2014.

"It was always a dream to be able to invest in soccer if I was given the opportunity," said Alonso. "Being able to do it in the Pacific Northwest where I was given so much as a player is amazing. My goal is to help the community of Spokane in its development and growth of this beautiful game."

Alonso's gritty, audacious style of play - a defensive midfielder who could play up the pitch as a significant scoring threat - earned him the nickname 'Honey Badger.' This doggedness extended his career to Minnesota, then to Atlanta, before an ACL injury ended his MLS career in 2022. On February 29, 2024, he signed a one-day contract with the Sounders fulfilling his dream to retire in Seattle. He finished his illustrious career with 339 appearances for the Sounders, a club record for a non-goalkeeper.

"It's exciting to see Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC build on its incredible first-year momentum by welcoming a figure as influential as Ozzie Alonso to its ownership group," said USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. "Ozzie's deep connection to the USL, having launched his domestic playing career here, makes this partnership especially meaningful. His addition is part of a growing list of former professional athletes investing in USL clubs, recognizing the league as a great platform for growing the game, and bringing communities together through soccer."

Spokane Zephyr FC compete in the USL Super League, a first division league in its inaugural season that has dramatically expanded opportunities for women in soccer. Zephyr is currently on winter break of their inaugural season, resuming play on February 22 at Dallas Trinity FC. Spokane Velocity FC compete in USL League One and became the first-ever expansion club to compete in the league final in November 2024. The team starts their second season on March 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Aequus Sports LLC is led by Club President and Co-Owner Katie Harnetiaux, Managing Partner and Co-Owner Ryan Harnetiaux and includes investors Whitney and Jordan Tampien along with many other community leaders some of whom are former professional and collegiate athletes. As USL Spokane grows, Aequus Sports LLC will continue to pursue enthusiastic, community-minded individuals who align with the belief that sports drive equity, economic development, and opportunity to join its investor group.

Aequus Sports LLC/USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, and will continue their inaugural season on Feb. 22. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that became the first team to reach the league final in its inaugural season. Velocity starts their second season March 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 23, 2025

Major League Soccer Great and Former Seattle Sounder Ozzie Alonso Joins USL Spokane Investor Group - Spokane Velocity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.