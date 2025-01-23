Tormenta FC Signs Forward Jonathan Nyandjo

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Jonathan Nyandjo with Crown Legacy FC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of forward Jonathan Nyandjo to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Nyandjo, 22, brings an impressive combination of collegiate accolades and professional experience that will bolster Tormenta FC's offense this season.

"Jonathan is a dynamic forward with a proven ability to impact games. He's at his best running at players, delivering crosses and arriving in the box to score" said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "We are thrilled to have him join our squad and look forward to seeing the energy and creativity he brings to our attack in 2025."

A native of Charlotte, Nyandjo had a standout collegiate career at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. From 2020 to 2024, Nyandjo played 56 matches, including 42 starts, and tallied 11 goals and nine assists. He notched four goals and four assists in his senior campaign, leading the 49ers to an American Athletic Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. His senior performances earned him first-team All-American honors and recognition as a semifinalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy.

Nyandjo developed his skills with USL League Two's Charlotte Independence 2 in the summer of 2021. In March 2024, he signed his first professional contract with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro side of Charlotte FC. Over his rookie season, Nyandjo made 27 appearances, recording three goals and one assist while maintaining an 82.8% passing accuracy.

Now, Nyandjo brings his talent to South Georgia as the team prepares for the 2025 USL League One season. Fans can catch Nyandjo and the rest of Tormenta FC in action starting on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (14):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (5): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (3): Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (4): Taylor Gray, Jonathan Nyandjo, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

