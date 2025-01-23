Union Omaha Shares Statement on Stadium

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

While the previous location for Union Omaha's stadium is no longer being considered, there is positive momentum in the process of building a downtown facility for Omaha. The club remains focused on its long-term future in Omaha, from this year at Werner Park to 2026 and beyond.

We are diligently working on these plans for downtown and will share more details as soon as we can. At the core of the team is our commitment to the Omaha community. Your support, passion, and dedication to the club have made this possible, and we sincerely appreciate you.

