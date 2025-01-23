Mason McCready Signs as Texoma FC's First Ever Player Signing

January 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of the club's first ever player, Mason McCready. The American born, Scottish Goalkeeper is set to return to the United States and join the club as they kick off their inaugural season pending league and federation approval.

"I'm still only 21 years old so this was a massive decision for me to make. But once I heard about Texoma's interest and as soon as I spoke with the head coach (Adrian Forbes) and goalkeeping coach (Adam Lewis) I was on board." said McCready regarding his move to Texoma FC on the Partick Thistle FC Podcast.

McCready has spent time at Scottish clubs Partick Thistle, Gretna, Gala Fairydean, Cowdenbeath and Spartans. After several loan spells throughout the Scottish Championship, the 21 year old looks to cement himself in the next chapter of his professional career.

"As we continue to build out our first team, it is pivotal that we bring in players with all sorts of experience.", says Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "With the vast experience in player development I have from my time at Luton Town, I recognize the raw potential in young players. I see that in McCready and he will be a great addition to our lineup."

When asked about his move from the Jags to America, McCready stated, "They (Texoma FC) want to create something special here and there's no doubt I share their vision for the future of this club. I honestly can't wait to get to Sherman and get started."

In regards to Mason being Texoma FC's first ever signing, Forbes said "It is great to be able to announce Mason as our first ever signing and the first in many exciting signings for Texoma FC ."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

