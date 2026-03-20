Maine Celtics vs. Long Island Nets - Game Highlights
Published on March 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2026
- LI Nets Fall Short in 114-104 Loss to Celtics - Long Island Nets
- Williams, Brown Lead Maine to Win over Long Island - Maine Celtics
- Clippers Earn Season-High Margin in Victory over Suns - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard/Forward Jordan Hall - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs College Park Skyhawks: March 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.