Maine Celtics, TD Bank Team up for Women's Empowerment Night

March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the team will be hosting "EmpowHER Night," a celebration of Women in Sports, at their next home game vs. Osceola on Thursday, March 20. Featuring special themed Maine Celtics uniforms, EmpowHER Night is presented by TD Bank.

"From the front office to the athletic training staff, women play a vital role in the success of the team." said Dajuan Eubanks, Maine Celtics Team President. "The Maine Celtics pride themselves on having a diverse workforce, and we are proud to recognize women in sports on this special night."

The EmpowHER Night uniforms were designed by local artist Rachel Gloria Adams. The design includes green rectangles and squares to represent fundamental building blocks of life, with a signature pink botanical trim to represent growth and resiliency. Players and staff will also wear pink EmpowHER shooting shirts. The beneficiary of the night's uniforms and 50/50 raffle is Strong Girls United, a national nonprofit based in Maine with a mission to empower girls and women through sports, mentorship, and mental health programming.

In addition to the game, the Maine Celtics and TD Bank CommUNITY Crew members will host their second women's empowerment panel discussion of the year on Wednesday, March 19, at Westbrook High School. Aimed at inspiring students on their leadership journeys, the panel includes Maine Celtics and TD Bank staff members and will explore key themes such as leading authentically, navigating your unique career path and finding your voice. The Maine Celtics, TD Bank and Strong Girls United will also hold a girls' basketball clinic and confidence-building session for participants at the Portland Expo prior to the game on March 20.

"TD Bank seeks to continue fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive and excel," said Kate Burns, Retail Market President at TD Bank. "This starts at an early age. We're proud to work with the Maine Celtics and Strong Girls United to help girls learn their value and the power of mutual respect and encouragement."

Limited tickets for EmpowHER Night are available and can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.

