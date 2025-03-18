Windy City Falls in Tight Contest to Raptors 905

March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell in a close 114-115 loss to the Raptors 905 on Monday night. Windy City guard Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Bulls with 29 points, knocking down five three-pointers (game-high).

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. Center David Muoka ended with his 10th double-double of the season (12 points, 11 rebounds).

The Bulls and Raptors traded buckets in the first quarter, ending the frame tied with 28 points apiece. The 905 then took the lead and entered halftime up three on the back of Evan Gilyard II, who had 11 points in the period. Windy City hit back in the third, taking a 13-point lead during the quarter. Freeman-Liberty posted 14 points and four three-pointers in the frame.

With the Bulls leading by six at the start of the fourth quarter, a back-and-forth affair broke loose. Windy City had the lead with less than three seconds left after Miller converted on a driving layup, but fouled 905 guard Tylor Perry on a three-point attempt before the buzzer. Perry, who was 9-9 from the line entering his attempts, knocked down all three shots to pull ahead and end the game.

Gilyard II led all scorers with 34 points, connecting on four three-pointers. Perry added 25 points, 19 of which came from free throws. Forward Quincy Guerrier aided the 905's effort with 20 points and a team-high nine rebounds. In a battle where both teams combined for 59 attempts from the free throw line, the Raptors knocked down 32 of their 35 shots from the stripe.

Windy City drops to 10-20 with the loss while the Raptors improve to 13-16.

The Bulls now return home for their final homestand of the season, starting against Mexico City on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN and Tubi.

