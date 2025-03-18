Herd Cut Down by the Nets

March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHOKSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate, lost to the Long Island Nets 101-97.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with a double-double of 29 points and 18 rebounds while Justise Winslow added a season-high double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Long Island Nets were Drew Timme with a double-double of 27 points and 17 rebounds followed by Killian Hayes with 18 points.

Terence Davis converted the first two baskets for the Herd to take an early lead in the first quarter. Within the next minute, the Nets took the edge by two. Wisconsin tied the game with a finger roll before Long Island knocked down the next two buckets to create distance. The Nets took control of the game scoring 13 straight to go up by double-digits. Wisconsin rebounded with a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to six with less than a minute remaining. Long Island outscored the Herd by one to close out the quarter ahead 31-24.

Wisconsin opened the second quarter by making it a one-possession game. Wisconsin came clawing back and with the help of back-to-back baskets by Stephen Thompson Jr. the Herd pulled out front 40-37 midway through the quarter. Wisconsin continued to pour in baskets resulting in a 10-3 streak creating a nearly double-figure margin. After two minutes of silence, the Nets came crawling back within three. Wisconsin held on to end the quarter in their favor 52-50. Justise Winslow and Stephen Thompson Jr. totaled 13 points apiece in the first half.

The Nets converted the first play of the third quarter to even the game, but Wisconsin countered with consecutive baskets to push ahead. Five minutes into the quarter, Long Island landed a double-basket punch to go in front. The teams traded the lead four times while Henry Ellenson knocked down four buckets for the Herd. The Nets slowly pulled away by eight points, but Wisconsin brought it within two after six points in a row to close out the quarter. Long Island led 78-76 at the break.

The Herd tied the game on the first play while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with a three to push the Herd on top early in the fourth quarter. The Nets stole the lead momentarily before Wisconsin knocked a jump shot to put the Herd in control. Wisconsin remained on top until Long Island converted eight unanswered points to up 92-87 at the three-minute mark. The Herd cut the deficit to one point behind back-to-back Justise Winslow buckets. The Nets were sent to the line to collect two, but the Herd converted a putback layup to keep it a one-possession game. Long Island countered once more but Terence Davis kept the Herd within one. With eight seconds left, the Nets knocked down a deep three to secure the win.

The Wisconsin Herd will be back on Thursday, March 20 when they take on the Long Island Nets in the second game of the series with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at

https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-long-island-nets-oshkosh-wisconsin-03-20-2025/event/0700615CBE003619.

