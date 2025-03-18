Grand Rapids Gold to Host Special Olympics Basketball Clinic at Van Andel Arena

March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will host a Special Olympics Basketball Clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19. The clinic will take place at Van Andel Arena from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST in partnership with Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI). As part of the event, Special Olympics athletes will also showcase their skills in a game against one another during halftime of the Gold's matchup against Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. EST.

"The Special Olympics of Michigan holds a significant place in my heart. I've had the opportunity to interact with this organization in a variety of ways over the past few years and hosting a basketball clinic with the Grand Rapids Gold is an exciting way for me to bring these groups together." said Gold Owner Steve Jbara. " As a member of the SOMI board I know that the interactions, smiles, and skill sets that will be shared are invaluable to this community and will create a lasting memory for all of those involved."

"Any chance we can help create meaningful opportunities for our athletes is a win for our Special Olympics organization," said Tim Hileman, President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. "Without a doubt, this Grand Rapids clinic will have a positive impact on our athletes and the community, creating a positive experience for all those involved."

This clinic will feature 100 special olympic athletes who will participate in different drill stations that will be led by Grand Rapids Gold players and coaching staff.

Athletes and their families will stick around after the clinic to help cheer on the Grand Rapids Gold as they take on the Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. EST. During halftime, the Special Olympics athletes will take center court to play an exhibition game against one another.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.