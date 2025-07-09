Madison Night Mares Slug Three Homers in Win Over Mankato Habaneros

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (18-5) powered their way to an 8-2 win over Mankato Habaneros (10-12) on Tuesday night.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) continued her strong season with a three-run homer in the third inning, putting the Night Mares ahead 3-0. It was her sixth long ball of the year.

The Night Mares continued to build on their lead in the fifth inning. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) got the offense going with an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-0. Moments later, Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) delivered a two-run home run that pushed Madison's advantage to 6-0.

In the sixth inning, the Night Mares stretched their lead as Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) launched a two-run home run to make it 8-0. Mankato fought back in the bottom of the inning with Brooke Holmes (St. Cloud State University) hitting a two-run homer to get on the scoreboard, but it wasn't enough as Madison went on to secure an 8-2 victory.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) pitched the full game in the circle for the Night Mares and earned her third win of the season. Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) was charged with the loss for the Habaneros.

The Night Mares will return home to Warner Park on Wednesday night to face the La Crosse Steam. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







