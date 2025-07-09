Johnson Mashes Two Homers in 7-6 Loss to Minot

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - It was a high-scoring affair in Wausau's final game in Minot, as the Ignite suffered a one-run loss to the Honeybees, 7-6.

With two outs and two on base in the top of the first, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) took Ashleigh Heiderschiet to deep center to give the Ignite the early 3-0 lead. It was Johnson's first homer since June 26 against Mankato at home, and was her first time going yard on the road.

Johnson would strike again in a big moment in the third. Down by two after a four-run frame from the Honeybees, Johnson hit her second three-run homer of the game to put the Ignite back on top, 6-5. It was Johnson's second two-homer performance of the year on Wednesday, and gives her six on the year, tying Riley Schwisow for the most on the team and third most in the Northwoods League.

In the next two innings, Minot drove in two runs to take the lead, 7-6, which would ultimately be the final score.

Seven different players got on base with a hit tonight, including Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota), who extended her hit streak to eight games. She is batting .385 over that stretch with two doubles, one coming in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday.

The Ignite now sit at 6-17 after the six-game road trip, and will return home to Wausau for a five-game series with the Mankato Habaneros starting with a Friday doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:35 pm CT, with game two set to start 30 minutes following its conclusion.







