Hilary Blomberg Homers Twice as Madison Night Mares Win Sixth Straight

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (19-5) scored ten unanswered runs to come from behind and defeat the La Crosse Steam (7-14) 12-7 on Wednesday night.

Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, putting the Steam up 1-0. In the third, Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) added to the lead with a two-run homer, making it 3-0.

The Night Mares rallied in the bottom of the third, with Ava Carroll (University of Washington) blasting a two-run homer to close the gap to 3-2. But the Steam responded in the fourth- Ashlee Chantos (Winona State University) knocked an RBI single, and Abbie Stigler (Saint Mary's University) drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2. Two more runs scored in the inning, pushing the Steam's lead to 7-2.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) jump started the Madison comeback with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, cutting the deficit to 7-3. In the fifth, after another run crossed the plate, Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) ripped an RBI double to make it 7-5. Moments later, Blomberg came through again- this time with a three-run blast to give Madison an 8-7 lead.

Looking for breathing room in the sixth, the Night Mares delivered. Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) knocked an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 11-7. Hilary Blomberg continued her huge night with a sacrifice fly to make it 12-7- her fourth RBI. That's where the score would stay as Madison closed out the win.

Paytn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) earned her second win of the season in the circle. Kylie Stark (Bryant and Stratton Community College) was charged with the loss for the Steam.

The Night Mares and Steam will play a doubleheader at Warner Park on Thursday. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







