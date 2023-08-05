Mad Mallards See Missions Rally for Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers, playing under their alternate identity of the Mad Mallards, fell by one run to the San Antonio Missions, 4-3 on Friday night. A three-run lead after five innings did not stand up for the Travs. The Missions tied the game with three runs in the sixth and scored the decisive tally in the seventh. Travs starter Shawn Semple had a quality start giving up three runs in six innings and struck out a season high six.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas just missed turning an inning ending double play in the sixth inning that would have preserved the lead. The next San Antonio batter then hit a two-run double to tie the score.

* Down a run in the eighth, the Travs loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter but failed to score after a strikeout and a double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Matt Scheffler: 1-2, 2 BB, run

* RHP Shawn Semple: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 6 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas has lost a season high four straight games.

* Spencer Packard extended his hitting streak to seven.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with Allan Saathoff (0-1, 5.63) pitching for Arkansas against Jairo Iriarte (0-0, 2.16) for San Antonio. It is Mad Mallards Week and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

