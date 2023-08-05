McCullough, Naturals Clip Cardinals Late, 13-9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-15, 44-55) survived four lead changes, with Morgan McCullough striping a double with the bases loaded in the ninth to give the Naturals the final lead of the game, taking down Springfield Cardinals (17-14, 51-49) 13-9 on Friday. The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

The Cardinals plated the night's first run in the bottom of the second inning when Arquimedes Gamboa homered to left off Naturals starter Dante Biasi, making it a 1-0 game. Springfield extended their lead in the bottom of the third with two more runs.

The Naturals cut the deficit to one run when Dillan Shrum blasted off for the third time this week. The NWA first baseman hit a two-run shot to make it a 3-2 game.

Another two-run shot in the fifth gave the Naturals the lead. Tyler Tolbert hit his seventh home run of the season, plating Jack Reinheimer to give the Naturals their first lead of the night.

NWA extended their lead in the top of the seventh with three additional runs, but the Cardinals made a run in the seventh and eighth to take an 8-7 lead. The lead change put the Naturals down late for the fourth-straight night.

NWA posted a six-run top of the ninth, highlights by McCullough's double with the bases loaded, giving NWA an 11-8 lead. The Naturals scored two more runs and while Mike Antico hit a two-out solo homer off Yefri Del Rosario in the bottom of the inning, Northwest Arkansas held on for a 13-9 win.

