Wichita's Newest Players Shine in Breakout Game

WICHITA, KS - Dalton Shuffeld and Willie Joe Garry, Jr. are both new additions to the Wind Surge roster after being promoted from Class A who had breakout performances in tonight's game. Shuffield had a multi home run game and Garry Jr. hit a grand slam to help push the Wind Surge ahead of the Drillers for a 9-5 victory. The Surge now lead the series three games to two.

The Wind Surge took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Dalton Shuffield hit his first-class AA home run in his second game for the Wind Surge. The ball soared 386 feet and landed in the Boot Barn Home Run Deck just over the right field wall for a solo home run.

The Drillers benefited from a Wind Surge error in the top of the third. Ismael Alcantara was able to to reach home on a throwing error and then Yusnial Diaz drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to give Tulsa the lead.

In the top of the fifth the Drillers extended their lead with a solo home run by Diego Cartaya.

Wichita exploded offensively in the bottom of the fifth. Aaron Sabato hit a stand-up RBI double on a line drive to right field. Willie Joe Garry Jr. then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and rocketed a ball straight back over the center field wall for a grand slam. The home run was his first ever class AA home run. Shuffield then hit his second solo home run of the ball game when he crushed a ball over the left field wall.

Patrick Winkel added another run to the Wind Surge lead in the bottom of the sixth when he crushed a ball 445 feet for a solo home run.

Diaz hit a solo home run for the Drillers in the top of the seventh to reduce the Surge lead to four.

Wichita took the run right back in the bottom of the seventh when Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI double.

Diaz continued to have success at the plate when he came to bat in the top of the eighth. He hit an RBI double on a fly ball to center field.

Jaylen Nowlin made his second start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched four full innings where he gave up two runs off two hits. He struck out five batters and walked two more. Alex Scherff earned the win, and his record improves to (4-2).

The starting pitcher for Tulsa was Kendall Williams. He also pitched four full innings and gave up one run off three hits. He struck out seven batters and walked three more. Carlo Reyes was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (14-18, 42-58) and the Tulsa Drillers fall to (11-21, 52-49).

NOTES: Fajardo had three stolen bases in the game which ties a franchise record. The Wind Surge have committed an error in 11 straight games. Alex Scherff had not allowed an earned run before today's game in the last 18 and two thirds innings which is a new club record.

