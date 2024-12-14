Macon's Comeback Not Enough, Loses 5-3

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem came back from a 3-1 second period deficit, but eventually fell short against the Peoria Rivermen, with a 5-3 loss.

On Grinch Stole Hockey Night, while the Mayhem were looking for vengeance from Friday night's loss, the Rivermen played the role of the Grinch. Peoria racked up 25 minutes of penalties in the first period alone, including Tristan Trudel receiving a 10-minute misconduct., the Mayhem were able to capitalize nearly 17 minutes into the period on the power play, with Justin Kelley going top shelf to put the Mayhem on the board.

Just 33 seconds after the first intermission, the Rivermen tied it at one with a Chase Spencer goal. While on a full two-minute 5-on-3 powerplay, Alec Baer gave the Rivermen the lead with his tenth goal of the season. Just six minutes later, Peoria scored a shorthanded goal from former Mayhem forward Michael McChesney. However, with 15 seconds left in the second period, Jacob Schnapp scored his first goal of the season, narrowing the deficit to 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

To begin the third period, the Mayhem came out of the locker room going from red Santa jerseys, to green Grinch jerseys. The jerseys seemed to provide a spark, as just 10 seconds into the period, Macon tied it up thanks to a Tao Ishizuka goal. However, just 34 seconds later, Peoria took the lead back with Baer scoring his second of the night. The Mayhem pulled Dysen Skinner but it was not enough as Carlos Fornaris scored the empty netter to complete the 5-3 victory for Peoria.

The Mayhem complete their three-game series against the Rivermen tomorrow night for our Salute to Service game on December 15 at 3:00pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

