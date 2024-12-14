Baer, Rivermen Grinch Mayhem in 5-3 Road Win

December 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MACON, GA - On a night when the Macon Mayhem were celebrating the classic holiday film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" Rivermen captain Alec Baer made off like the titular character and "stole" Saturday night's contest from the Macon Mayhem with two goals, including the game-winner in the third period. Baer and the Rivermen secured their second straight win, 5-3, at the Macon Coliseum.

The physical play was displayed as the first period was marked by hard-hitting, harsh feelings, and harrowing saves. Both teams vented their frustration as they combined for 34 penalty minutes in the first 20 minutes alone. Macon got on the board first on the weekend's first power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead. Peoria had several good chances to answer on the power play but was forced to enter the intermission trailing 1-0.

Peoria surged ahead in the second period as Chase Spencer wired home a shot from the top of the right-wing circle just 30 seconds into the middle frame. With the game tied 1-1, Peoria embarked on a five-on-three advantage and Baer showed off his hands with the open ice. Baer maneuvered and stickhandled around a few blocks in the low slot as he skated to his left. Firing a pass across, Baer saw it deflect off of a body back to him. Not wasting time, Baer took a stride toward the net and slipped in the puck past an out-of-position Macon netminder to give Peoria their first lead of the night. The Rivermen extended their lead on Michael McChesney's league-leading third short-handed goal of the season as he capped off a two-on-one rush with Mike Gelatt to give Peoria a 3-1 lead. However, the Mayhem were the beneficiaries of a fortunate bounce and chaos in front of the Rivermen net in the waning seconds of the period to pull within one.

Leading 3-2 going into the third, Peoria surrendered a quick goal to the Mayhem ten seconds into the third period. But Baer ensured the game did not stay tied for long. Just 30 seconds later, Baer unleashed a heavy wrist shot when he entered the offensive zone. The puck took a deflection off the end-boards and sailed right in front where Frank Trazzerra rifled a close-in shot to the net. The shot was saved but produced a rebound that was picked up by Baer as he chased his initial shot. Without hesitation, Baer rifled the rebound home to give the Rivermen the lead right back 4-3 on his second goal of the game.

The Rivermen did not allow any chance for the Mayhem to tie the game as they locked down the middle of the ice and as Carlos Fornaris iced the game with an empty net goal in the final minute, Peoria confirmed their second consecutive road victory against the Macon Mayhem. The Rivermen will now look for the road sweep as they play Macon once more on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 central at the Macon Coliseum.

