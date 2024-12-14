Thunderbolts Defense Leads the Charge in 4-2 Win over Bulls

December 14, 2024

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: In addition to strong defense that held the Bulls to only 25 shots and 2 goals, Evansville's defense corps scored one goal and assisted on two of the other three Thunderbolt goals to lead Evansville to a 4-2 win over the Birmingham Bulls at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 20th against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:05pm CT.

In a fight-filled first period, Evansville gained the first lead of the night, as Brendan Harrogate snuck a short-side shot through Bulls goaltender Hayden Stewart for a power play goal at 15:57, assisted by Myles Abbate and Benjamin Lindberg. 16:05 into the second period, Grayson Valente bounced a puck over Stewart to make it a 2-0 Evansville lead, assisted by Vili Vesalainen and Jordan Simoneau. The Bulls rallied, as Carson Rose made it a 2-1 game just before the end of the second period at 19:36, and Matt Clark tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period at 3:14. The Thunderbolts battled through the adversity to gain the next lead at 8:01, as Tyson Gilmour bounced a shot into the net to make it 3-2, assisted by Harrogate and Scott Kirton. At 12:13, Scott Kirton extended the lead to 4-2 with a wrap-around shot that deflected in off a Bulls stick, assisted by Anthony Hora and Bronson Adams. The Thunderbolts defense warded off a late 6-on-5 Bulls offensive with relative ease, and the Thunderbolts picked up the 4-2 victory.

Kirton and Harrogate each finished with a goal and an assist, while Gilmour and Valente recorded one goal each. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 23 saves on 25 shots for his 5th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet once again on Friday, January 10th at Pelham Civic Complex.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

