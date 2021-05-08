Macon Tops Huntsville in Semifinals

MACON - The Huntsville Havoc lost game two of the semifinals in Macon 2-1. Max Milosek posted a strong performance with 38 saves and Alex Berardinelli scored the lone goal for the Havoc.

Macon will advance to the President's Cup Finals versus Pensacola.

