Macon Tops Huntsville in Semifinals
May 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
MACON - The Huntsville Havoc lost game two of the semifinals in Macon 2-1. Max Milosek posted a strong performance with 38 saves and Alex Berardinelli scored the lone goal for the Havoc.
Macon will advance to the President's Cup Finals versus Pensacola.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2021
- Macon Tops Huntsville in Semifinals - Huntsville Havoc
- Mayhem Punch Ticket to President's Cup Final, Sweep Havoc with 2-1 Win - Macon Mayhem
- Ice Flyers Rally in Third Period to Pull off Playoff Upset and Reach SPHL Finals - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Knoxville Falls in President's Cup Semifinals - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Macon Tops Huntsville in Semifinals
- Havoc Drop Game One against Macon
- Ice Flyers Take Season Finale from Havoc
- Havoc Lose to Mayhem 5-2
- Huntsville Tops Bulls 5-1