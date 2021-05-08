Knoxville Falls in President's Cup Semifinals

Pensacola scored two goals less than a minute and a half apart in the third period and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Ice Flyers 4-2 at the Pensacola Bay Center Friday night. The Ice Flyers won the series with the victory and advance to the President's Cup Finals.

Knoxville concludes its season with a semifinal loss for the third consecutive playoffs. The Ice Flyers will attempt to win their fourth President's Cup.

Trailing 2-1 midway through the third period, Pensacola tied the game when Garrett Milan was fed the puck at the left circle on the power play. He skated in towards the hash and ripped the puck over Peter Di Salvo at 12:09. The Ice Flyers went ahead for good when Zach Walker took a loose puck behind the Knoxville net and found Jordan Ernst at the right circle for a one-timer at 13:38.

Knoxville nearly tied the game when Mathieu Roy skated into the slot, but Clark Kuster slashed him to close the door on a shot attempt. The Ice Bears were unable to convert the ensuing power play and had their best chance thwarted when Eddie Matsushima broke up a backdoor pass in front of the crease.

Brennan Blaszczak scored an empty netter with three seconds remaining for the Ice Flyers.

Scott Cuthrell opened up the scoring for Knoxville when Callum Fryer found him at the right circle with a pass from the left point. Cuthrell corralled the pass and let loose a wrist shot that beat Jake Kupsky's blocker at 14:20 of the first period.

Pensacola tied the game at 14:47 of the second with a one-timer by Frederic Letourneau. Jake Wahlin won a puck battle in the corner and fed a pass to the right circle to Letourneau, who beat Di Salvo up high.

Knoxville retook the lead when Stefan Brucato carried the puck into the zone and Brady Fleurent swung it back behind the net. Brucato fed it across the crease and found Anthony McVeigh for a backdoor goal at 16:29.

Di Salvo finished with 36 saves. Kupsky made 16 for Pensacola. The Ice Bears were outshot 36-6 over the final two periods.

