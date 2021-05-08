SPHL Announces President's Cup Finals Schedule

May 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday an- nounced the schedule for the best-of-three 2021 President's Cup Finals:

#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 - Friday, May 14 at Pensacola 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, May 15 at Macon 6:30 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, May 16 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)

All President's Cup Finals games can be seen on SPHLâÂÂTV, powered by HockeyTV, and are included free with the SPHL Season Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.