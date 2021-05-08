SPHL Announces President's Cup Finals Schedule
May 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday an- nounced the schedule for the best-of-three 2021 President's Cup Finals:
#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 - Friday, May 14 at Pensacola 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, May 15 at Macon 6:30 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, May 16 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)
All President's Cup Finals games can be seen on SPHLâÂÂTV, powered by HockeyTV, and are included free with the SPHL Season Pass.
