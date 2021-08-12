Mac Jansen to Return to Roanoke

August 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Mac Jansen has signed to return to Roanoke for training camp in early October.

The 5'11" White Bear Lake, Minnesota native appeared in a total of 71 regular season games for the Dawgs during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He scored 19 goals and put up 22 assists in those two seasons plus another five goals and two assists in the 2018-19 playoffs.

"On the ice, Mac is the epitome of what Dawgs hockey means. He is tenacious and relentless in pursuing the puck. He plays physical, he goes to the net, and he does it all with a ton of passion," said Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner. "Mac's on-ice presence was badly missed during the 2019-20 season due to lingering injuries. Now healthy, I am very excited for him to jump right back into the lineup where he left off."

Jansen played the 2020-21 season with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons while the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs sat out due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. During his time with Columbus, he notched seven goals and 20 assists en route to the team's first ever FPHL championship.

Roanoke takes the ice for their first home game in 601 days on Friday, October 15 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night 2021-22 is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs front office at 540-266-7343.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.