Mike Watt Named Head Coach of Bobcats for 2021-22 Season

August 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have officially tapped Mike Watt as head coach for the 2021-22 season.

"I'm very excited and honored to lead Vermilion County," said Watt. "I'm very grateful to Ellen Tully for providing this opportunity to me and all of the effort that she has put forth to secure the franchise. She has done an excellent job in giving the key resources to make the organization a premiere destination for players."

Watt spent five seasons in the NHL, playing 157 games with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes. He posted 15 goals and 26 assists at the NHL level, with an additional 113 points in 194 AHL games, 89 points in 109 IHL games, 79 points in 68 UHL games and 36 points in 104 KHL games.

Prior to his professional playing career, Watt was an alternate captain at Michigan State University. He was also a member of Team Canada's Gold Medal winning World Junior Championships team in 1996, alongside fellow NHLers Jarome Iginla, Jose Theodore and Jason Botterill.

Since retiring from playing, Watt has become an accomplished coach at the junior level, serving as head coach of the USHL's Central Illinois Flying Aces and assistant coach of the USHL's Bloomington Thunder.

"Coming from the USHL, I know that development is a key necessity in hockey," Watt explained. "The SPHL will be a stepping stone for many players to create their next path in life, and our organization is certainly set up to help them in that process. My expectation is to make a positive impact in the community, on and off the ice."

The Bobcats have amicably parted ways with previous coaching hire Brent Hughes amidst strict international travel restrictions. The organization wishes Brent nothing but the best going forward in his hockey career.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.