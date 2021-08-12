Bakker Re-Signs for 2021-22 Season

Pensacola, FL - Ice Flyers Head Coach, Rod Aldoff, has announced his first signing of the 2021-22 season by adding Cam Bakker to the roster. Bakker returns to the Ice Flyers for his third season with the team.

During the 2019-20 season, Bakker was loaned to ECHL Brampton Beast after eight games played with the Ice Flyers. Bakker produced 35 points consisting of two goals and 11 assists during the 2020-21 regular season campaign.

"Cam has always been a steady defenseman ever since he came to Pensacola. He's a great leader and person who plays the game hard and the right way," stated Aldoff. "He's a very good pro and whenever you can strengthen your D-corps with people like Cam you're doing very well."

"I am excited to be re-signing with the Ice Flyers this year and to have a chance to repeat as champions," said Bakker. "It's one of the premiere places to play in the league."

"Winning a championship was surreal. It's hard work, but to be the best you have to beat the best and I think our team proved that throughout the season. We played some really good teams and were rewarded for playing some great hockey in the last couple months."

"This year I'm looking forward to starting the process over again and trying win another title. There will be more teams competing this year, returning from COVID-19, so that will be exciting to see," explained Bakker.

The 2021 SPHL champions will open the 2021-22 season at home against the Birmingham Bulls on October 16. To see the full 2021-22 schedule, visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com.

