M-Braves Walk It off in Game Two

September 6, 2023







PEARL, MS- The Tennessee Smokies are now on an eight game losing streak with a loss tonight in game two of the series. The Smokies starter Brandon Birdsell snapped his own three game losing streak with a no decision in a five inning shutout performance. Birdsell gave up only two hits, while walking just one batter and striking out five.

Tennessee got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning when BJ Murray laced his 28th double down the left field line to score Owen Caissie and make it 1-0. An inning later, Caissie hit his 29th double to score Andy Weber and make it 2-0. The next batter was Murray and he delivered in the clutch once again. Murray singled through the right side to score Caissie for the second time and extend the Tennessee lead to three.

Mississippi finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when a throwing error by the catcher moved Cody Milligan to third and then he was knocked in on a single by Luke Waddell to make it 3-1. Mississippi scored another run on an RBI groundout by Drake Baldwin to score Waddell and make it 3-2 Tennessee.

In a one run ballgame in the ninth inning, Smokies reliever Porter Hodge walked the first two batters to put the go-ahead runner aboard. The next batter for Mississippi, Javier Valdes tied the game with a single to center field, scoring Bryson Horne and knotting it up at three apiece. Braves leadoff hitter Cody Milligan singled to left field to walk it off for Mississippi and win the ballgame 4-3.

