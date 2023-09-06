Palacios Pitches Gem in Pensacola's 1-0 Win

September 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Madison, Ala. - Luis Palacios was masterful in a matinee performance, twirling 8.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 in a combined three-hit shutout on Wednesday afternoon.

Palacios (W, 9-7) became the first Pensacola pitcher since 2019 to complete 8.0 innings, and did so on only 79 pitches, in the best outing of his Double-A career.

The Blue Wahoos were only 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, but strung together three singles from Cody Morissette, Josh Zamora and Tanner Allen to scratch across a run against Rocket City long reliever Cole Percival (L, 1-4). It proved to be the only run of the game, marking Pensacola's first 1-0 win since their victory over Montgomery in Game Three of the 2022 Southern League Division Series.

Palacios was perfect through 4.0 innings, and allowed only three hits over his 8.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was lifted in the ninth for Matt Pushard (S, 2), who worked around a two-out walk to lock down the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.