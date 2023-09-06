Lookouts Announce 2024 Schedule

September 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2024 schedule. On Friday, April 5, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Birmingham Barons. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2024 season against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday, April 9.

The full schedule features 69 home games including 12 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, and 12 Saturdays. This season marks the return of Fireworks Fridays, starting on April 12 and ending on September 13. The team will also have their annual Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza on Thursday, July 4. Next year marks the first time the Lookouts will play on July 4 since the 2019 season.

In 2024, the Lookouts season will once again be split into two halves with the first half ending on June 23. The 2024 All-Star Break will take place from July 15-18. After the break, the team embarks on a nine-game road trip before welcoming Pensacola for a six-game series on Tuesday, July 30.

The 2024 regular season caps off with a final six games against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at home from September 10-15. The Lookouts 2024 game times and their 2024 promotions will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the team's last home series, beginning on Tuesday, September 12, are on sale now. Fans can also purchase tickets for the Lookouts 2023 home playoff games presented by Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical. The team's first home playoff game is on Thursday, September 21 at 7:15 p.m. The first 1,000 fans to Thursday's playoff game will receive a playoff rally towel courtesy of Hiller. The game will also be a Thirsty ThursdayTM featuring $2 drink specials. Tickets for the team's possible playoff games on Friday, September 22 (if necessary) and Sunday, September 24 (if necessary) are also available for purchase on Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 6, 2023

Lookouts Announce 2024 Schedule - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.