Career-High Four RBI from Isaac Collins Leads Shuckers to Ninth Straight Win

BIRMINGHAM, AL - With one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, Isaac Collins drove in two with a single to left, setting a new career-high with four RBI and helping the Biloxi Shuckers (69-58, 35-23) record a 6-4 comeback win over the Birmingham Barons (46-82, 21-38) at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The win extended Biloxi's win streak to nine, one away from tying the franchise record. The win also keeps pace with the Montgomery Biscuits, who the Shuckers trail by a half-game for the division lead with 10 games to go, including six head-to-head matchups.

Just like Tuesday, the Shuckers struck first with a second-inning run. After Freddy Zamora and Jeferson Quero both reached on singles, Ethan Murray cashed in with an RBI single to left, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

Shuckers' starter Adam Seminaris, making his third start since being activated from the 60-Day Injured List, retired the first five batters he faced before Tim Elko hit a double to right. Terrell Tatum tied the game at one with an RBI single a batter later. Yoelqui Cespdes then rolled a groundball up the first line, and the throw went by first and toward the Barons' dugout, allowing Tatum to score and giving Birmingham a 2-1 lead. The next batter, Alsander Womack, doubled to the bullpen wall in left-center, extending the Barons' lead to 4-1 lead.

In the third, Ernesto Martinez brought the Shuckers within two with a single to left. Wes Clarke attempted to score on the play but was thrown out from left, keeping the game at 4-2. In the fifth, Isaac Collins tied the game at four with a two-run home run over the wall in left, his eighth of the year. From there, Seminaris finished out his night with a perfect fifth inning before turning the ball over to Biloxi's bullpen.

Ryan Middendorf worked around a walk and a single in the sixth with two strikeouts and a groundout before a perfect seventh inning. In the eighth, James Meeker extended his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings with a perfect frame. In the ninth, Jeferson Quero, Carlos Rodriguez and Lamar Sparks all reached on a walk and a pair of singles, including a bunt single from Rodriguez. With the bases loaded, Collins hit a chopper over Bryan Ramos' head at third, diving in two and giving Biloxi a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cam Robinson locked down his 14th save of the year with a perfect frame, ending the game with a flyball to Jackson Chourio in center. Meeker (8-4) earned the win for Biloxi while Jonah Scolaro (3-2) took the loss for the Barons.

Brewers' seventh-ranked prospect Carlos Rodriguez will start for Biloxi on Thursday against a starter to be announced for the Barons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field.

