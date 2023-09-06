Biloxi Shuckers Announce Complete 2024 Schedule

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their complete schedule for the 2024 season with home and away match-ups for the 138-game season. While the Shuckers had previously announced their home schedule, all 138 games have been released. The Shuckers will have at least one home and road series against all seven Southern League opponents. Fans can get tickets for 2024 Shuck Nation Memberships with a $100 deposit by emailing the Shuckers Sales Department or by calling (228) 233-3465.

The Shuckers will begin the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) as part of a three-game series.

"We're excited to announce our full slate of 138 games for the 2024 season," General Manager Hunter Reed said. "As we approach a thrilling end to this season, we want to thank our loyal Shuck Nation Members for another great year and we look forward to welcoming more new fans to Shuck Nation in 2024."

After the Shuckers open the season, they'll travel to Pearl, and take on the Mississippi Braves (Atlanta Braves) in their first road trip starting on Tuesday, April 9. As with the previous three years, the Shuckers will have every Monday off with the exception of July 4 week when they host the Mississippi Braves as part of a split six-game series between each club's home ballpark. The Shuckers will conclude their three-game set against the M-Braves with their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3 before traveling to the M-Braves for July 4.

In 2024, the Shuckers will have 11 homestands, including a two-week homestand from May 21 to June 2 against the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins).

As part of the 69-game home slate, the Shuckers will host the Birmingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs) and Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) for one six-game set. The Shuckers will host the Montgomery Biscuits for 18 games, including a three-game set after the All-Star Break from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21. The Shuckers will face the Mississippi Braves for 15 games at home, all coming after July 1. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will visit the Shuckers for 12 games, all in the first half.

The Shuckers will host the Biscuits for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12. The Shuckers will also be home for Father's Day on Sunday, June 16 against the Smokies. Biloxi will host the Barons on Memorial Day Weekend as part of a 12-game homestand. The Biscuits will be back in town for Labor Day Weekend as part of a six-game set from Tuesday, August 27 to Sunday, September 1.

The Shuckers' longest road trip of the year will come from April 23 to May 5 with 12 games in 13 days against the Blue Wahoos and Smokies. The Shuckers will also play nine road games in 11 days prior to the All-Star Break with three against the M-Braves and six against the Lookouts. The Shuckers will close out the regular season at home with a six-game series against the M-Braves from Tuesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 15.

The 2024 promotional schedule, giveaways, theme nights and single-game tickets will be announced in the coming months.

