Lynch Scores Twice in Macon's First Road Win of Season

January 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







Macon Mayhem defenseman Larry Smith vs. the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

(Macon Mayhem, Credit: Mark Sawyer, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Macon Mayhem defenseman Larry Smith vs. the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs(Macon Mayhem, Credit: Mark Sawyer, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

The Mayhem finally shook off their road woes on Saturday night, beating the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

The Mayhem went to the man advantage early into the contest as Zach Urban drew a tripping call at the blue line. However, Macon could not take advantage. The period would be defined by solid play between the pipes and physicality from the skaters. A scrum would ensue 13:48 minutes into the period which would result in a combined 14 penalty minutes. After a chippy period, Macon and Roanoke would head to their respective locker rooms tied at 0.

Mayhem Captain Stephen Pierog would set the tone seconds into the second period after soliciting a fight with Roanoke's Brad Riccardi. The Rail Yard Dawgs struggled to stay out of the box in period 2 as they accumulated 15 penalty minutes, including a detrimental 5 on 3 power play. Roanoke would hold firm for the first 1:45 of the 5 on 3 penalty kill, but Mayhem winger Shawn Lynch would break the deadlock with a sweet top shelf snipe for between the circles. Nenadal would get called for an elbowing minor with a 1:44 left in the period. Nenadal would take exception to the call and draw an additional call for unsportsmanlike conduct. The call would leave Macon in prime position to double the lead going into the final frame.

After failing to capitalize on the man advantage to open the final frame, the Mayhem would find themselves trying to kill off their own penalty. Stubbs would blast home a power play goal for the hosts off assists from Griffin and Lijdsman. Roanoke would ride the momentum as Griffin snap his own goal home off an assist from Griffin. The Rail Yard Dawgs would hold the advantage late into the contest forcing Coach Ryan Michel to pull Stewart in favor of the extra attacker. Zemlicka would feed Pierog across the blue line, and Pierog would place a beautiful pass into the crease for Cousineau to slot home with just 30 seconds left in the game.

Heading to the 3 on 3 overtime for the third straight time against Roanoke, the Mayhem were seeking to avoid another shootout with the Rail Yard Dawgs. Ortiz would gain a one on one breakaway. After Ortiz's firing a shot into the pads of Roudebush, Lynch would clean up to give the Mayhem their first road win of the year. The victory also marked Macon's first win in overtime since March 24th, 2018.

Stewart would stop 28 of 30 shots faced en route to his first win as a member of the Mayhem. Roudebush fought admirably, but he would ultimately be on the hook for the loss after stopping 32 of 35 shots.

The Mayhem return to the Berglund Center tomorrow afternoon for a Sunday matinee with the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Images from this story



Macon Mayhem defenseman Larry Smith vs. the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

(Mark Sawyer, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.