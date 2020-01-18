SPHL Announces Suspension
January 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Huntsville's Chance Braid Huntsville's Chance Braid has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 137, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Friday, January 17.
Braid was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 5:33 of the third period.
Braid will miss Huntsville's game against Birmingham on Saturday, January 18.
